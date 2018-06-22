Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Air Force

Air Force training flight down in New Mexico: one crew member injured; another's condition unknown

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Inside look at the Super Tucano, a low tech-high tech combo, selected by the U.S. Air Force to take part in their exciting Light Attack Experiment and made in the USA by the Sierra Nevada and Embraer partnership Video

How the Tucano became the A-29 Super Tucano

Inside look at the Super Tucano, a low tech-high tech combo, selected by the U.S. Air Force to take part in their exciting Light Attack Experiment and made in the USA by the Sierra Nevada and Embraer partnership

An Air Force aircraft crashed in New Mexico on Friday during a training exercise, injuring one crew member, officials said.

An A-29 Super Tucano crashed over the Red Rio Bombing Range at about 11:30 a.m. local time in an area just 65 miles north of Holloman Air Force Base.

The aircraft was participating in a “training flight as a part of the Air Force’s Light Attack Experiment,” according to a statement.

White Sands Missile Range Directorate of Emergency Services was the first to respond to the scene.

One crew member sustained minor injuries and was airlifted to a local hospital; information was not immediately available for a second member.

“More information on the second aircrew member will be released when it is available,” officials said in a statement.

Friday’s episode was the seventh non-combat crash this year for the Air Force, versus seven all of last year.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Fox News’ Lucas Tomlinson contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaj is a writer/ reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter @PaulinaDedaj.