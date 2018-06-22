Air Force training flight down in New Mexico: one crew member injured; another's condition unknown

An Air Force aircraft crashed in New Mexico on Friday during a training exercise, injuring one crew member, officials said.

An A-29 Super Tucano crashed over the Red Rio Bombing Range at about 11:30 a.m. local time in an area just 65 miles north of Holloman Air Force Base.

The aircraft was participating in a “training flight as a part of the Air Force’s Light Attack Experiment,” according to a statement.

White Sands Missile Range Directorate of Emergency Services was the first to respond to the scene.

One crew member sustained minor injuries and was airlifted to a local hospital; information was not immediately available for a second member.

“More information on the second aircrew member will be released when it is available,” officials said in a statement.

Friday’s episode was the seventh non-combat crash this year for the Air Force, versus seven all of last year.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Fox News’ Lucas Tomlinson contributed to this report.