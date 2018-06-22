Air Force aircraft crashes in New Mexico in non-combat incident; status of pilots remains unknown

An Air Force aircraft crashed in a non-combat incident in New Mexico on Friday, a spokesman said.

The unidentified aircraft crashed at the Red Rio Bombing Range, just 65 miles north of Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico.

Holloman officials say the incident happened just before noon, KFOX 14 reported.

The status of the pilots and the cause of the crash remain unknown.

Friday’s crash marks the 7th non-combat crash this year for the Air Force, versus last year where there were seven.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Fox News’ Lucas Tomlinson contributed to this report.