April the giraffe may be pregnant again
April the giraffe, who became an internet craze during her last pregnancy in 2017, may be expecting another calf.
Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, N.Y., where the beloved 15-foot-tall giraffe is staying, announced on its Facebook page Tuesday that zoo staffers have been collecting April’s feces for a month to determine if she’s pregnant.
“For 30 days in a row, Alyssa sampled, or collected, a fecal specimen from April’s stall. It was stored in a plastic bag labeled with a date and an identifying number and put in a freezer storage,” a staff member explained.
The samples will be shipped to another zoo’s lab to confirm whether April is pregnant.
If the 16-year-old giraffe is pregnant, she will likely give birth in 2019.
April became somewhat of a social media celebrity when the last few weeks of her pregnancy were livestreamed on YouTube, raking in more than 232 million views. More than a million people watched April while she was in labor and gave birth to her calf Tajiri.
Tajiri, whose father is a 6-year-old giraffe named Oliver, now stands 10 feet tall.
April has given birth to four calves, but Tajiri was the first born at Animal Adventure Park.