Woman says 'I hate white people' before attacking two passengers on bus: police

A black woman proclaimed “I hate white people” before attacking two fellow passengers on a bus on Monday in Maryland, police said.

Kimberly Jordan, 24, of Silver Spring, Md., was charged with “racial harassment, obstructing and second-degree assault due to her alleged offensive and physically painful antics,” WJLA reported.

Jordan was on the Ride On bus, Montgomery County’s public transportation system, when she allegedly stared at two passengers and said, “I hate white people.” She then reportedly struck a white female passenger in her face before smacking a white male passenger in his face, police said.

The female passenger suffered scratches on her palms while the male had a “long cut” to his nose.

Jordan fled the scene but officers were able to catch up with her about a quarter of a mile away. She told authorities the female passenger hit first but the bus’ surveillance video showed a different story.

Jordan said she had not taken her medication before the incident but police told her that was not an excuse for her behavior.

“I know,” Jordan responded.

The driver of the bus told officers he saw the incident and heard Jordan say, “I hate white people.”

Jordan has a lengthy arrest record which included theft, destruction of property, domestic violence, assault and burglary charges, according to court documents.

She was slated to appear in court on July 12 for a preliminary hearing.