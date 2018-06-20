US Navy Reserve commander stationed in Afghanistan returns home to surprise son during class

A U.S. Navy Reserve commander stationed in Afghanistan promised his son, David, that he’d be back before the end of the school year.

Commander Jonathan Blyth fulfilled his promise during an emotional reunion on Tuesday – showing up at Arlington Science Focus School in the middle of class.

“He knew that I made him a promise before I left that I would be back before the end of the school year, and tomorrow, the school year ends and I’m back,” Blyth was quoted.

David was walking into his math class when he was greeted by his dad. The second grader’s classmates looked on as an emotional David ran to his father and hugged him.

“It’s been extremely difficult. I have missed him a great deal – spending time with him, holding him. But I also recognize that this was an important mission that I had to do,” Blyth said. “It’s a tough experience being away from my son, but if my period of time that I was in Afghanistan means that he never has to go to Afghanistan, and that the country one day becomes a safe and secure country and be safe and secure for us in the United States, then it was well worth being away from him.”