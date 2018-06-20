Three-time Super Bowl winner Erik Williams' son charged with double-murder

Three-time Super Bowl champion Erik Williams’ son was arrested and charged with two counts of capital murder in connection with the shooting deaths of two people in a Dallas suburb.

Cassius Shakembe Williams, 20, and another man, Rozman Rah-saan Shannon Jr., both of Garland, Texas, were charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Jacob Bradley Hollett, 19 and Dalton James Prater, 18, the Star-Telegram reported.

The two victims were both shot on June 12 in Mesquite, a Dallas suburb. Hollett was transported to the hospital where he died while Prater was found dead inside a pickup truck. TMZ reported that authorities alleged the victims were selling marijuana to Williams and Shannon before the suspects pulled out guns and demanded the cannabis.

If convicted, Williams and Shannon could face the death penalty. Their bonds were set at $1 million each.

Williams, like his father, went to Central State University in Ohio and played college football for one season.

Erik Williams, an offensive tackle, won three Super Bowl championships with the Dallas Cowboys. He spent his final year in the NFL on the Baltimore Ravens. He was selected to four Pro Bowl games.