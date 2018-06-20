Expand / Collapse search
The Weather Front

Severe storms, flooding rainfall, extreme heat and the first day of Summer arrives

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News

More strong storms along with heavy rain will develop along a stationary front from the Central Plains to the Ohio River Valley and Mid-Atlantic today and Thursday.

storm reports

Localized flooding is possible.

ohio valley

Heavy rain and flooding remains a concern along the Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast today. 

tx rain

Rain will taper off Thursday, but we could see several more inches of rain on saturated ground and swollen rivers. 

dangerous heat

Temperatures across the Southwest will be on the rise tomorrow and Friday.

heat advisories

Excessive Heat Warnings are posted.
 

today

