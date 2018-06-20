California woman's hair-pulling struggle with cops goes viral: 'Cut my hair'

A video of a California woman's arrest went viral over the weekend, prompting police to investigate the incident.

Humboldt State University police officers were patrolling campus as part of a new initiative to crack down on alcohol-related violations when they allegedly spotted someone hanging out of a car's sunroof. Officer Janelle Jackson pulled the vehicle over and arrested the person, who has not been identified. The person was accused of providing false identification to a peace officer, committing battery on an officer and being publicly intoxicated.

Officers then asked passenger Samantha Alonso Luna, 20, to provide her license. As they were examining it, Alonso Luna asked Jackson to provide more information about her friend's arrest — and the feisty exchange was caught on camera.

"What other information can we have?" Alonso Luna asked.

"That's it — that's all you need," Jackson said. "What other information do you think you need?"

"Why are you being so rude? I'm sorry," Alonso Luna said.

"You're the one that's being rude," the officer replied.

"How am I being rude?" the young woman asked.

"Seriously? You're about two seconds from going to jail for public intoxication. Do you not understand that? So I would stop talking if I were you," Jackson instructed.

The pair are seen on video arguing over Alonso Luna's last name before Jackson instructed the 20-year-old to get out of the car.

"No, I'm not getting out of the car," Alonso Luna replied.

"You're going to jail," Jackson said as she appeared to pull Alonso Luna from the vehicle. Alonso Luna briefly broke free, telling her friend to capture the altercation on video.

"What the f--k is your problem?" Alonso Luna yelled as another officer stepped in to detain her.

Alonso Luna appears to be pushed against the vehicle as she allegedly pulled Jackson's long hair. With help from another officer, the pair eventually got Alonso Luna onto the ground.

"Let go of her hair! Let go of her hair!" the officers yelled as a fifth cop arrived.

When Alonso Luna refused to loosen her grip, Jackson told fellow officers, "Cut my hair. Seriously, cut my hair. I don't care." A police officer then freed the female officer from the suspect's clutch.

Alonso Luna was arrested on suspicion of providing false ID to a peace officer, public intoxication and battery on an officer — charges she says she plans to fight.

In a Facebook post that has garnered millions of views, Alonso Luna called Jackson "unprofessional" and claimed she was looking for a reaction.

"How is it they need 4 grown male cops on ONE female who weighs less than 120 pounds. It’s time for a new system," Alonso Luna wrote.

HSU President Lisa Rossbacher and HSU Police Chief Donn Peterson confirmed in an online statement Monday that they are reviewing videos of the arrest and plan to conduct a full internal review.

“We take underage drinking very seriously,” Peterson said. “The stop and what occurred afterwards will be thoroughly reviewed by the district attorney.”

“I have seen the video of this arrest, and I have confidence that Chief Peterson and our university police will conduct a thorough review,” Rossbacher added. “The external review will give our university community the opportunity to understand this incident in a full and fair light.”