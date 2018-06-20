Air Force clears B-1B bomber fleet to resume operations

The U.S. Air Force says its B-1B bombers will resume flight operations this week after an emergency landing by one of the bombers grounded the fleet nearly two weeks ago.

The Air Force Global Strike Command commander ordered the B-1B fleet grounded June 7 after a safety investigation showed a problem with ejection seat components following the May 1 emergency landing in Texas.

The Air Force fleet has 62 B-1Bs stationed at bases including Dyess Air Force Base in Texas; Edwards Air Force Base in California; Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota; Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada; and Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma.

Eighth Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. Thomas Bussiere says he's confident the fleet's egress systems, which allow pilots to eject, are capable.