Woman, 28, gets upset over nails, allegedly drags nail salon employee with car

An Indiana woman is accused of dragging a nail salon employee with her car because she was unhappy with the job they did, a report said Monday.

Charley Fowler, who reportedly is a mental health therapist, was charged with felony criminal recklessness after the alleged nail salon incident. The scene that began over a $30 nail appointment unfolded Saturday when the 28-year-old said she was unhappy with the nails done at Diamond Nails & Spa in Valparaiso, the Times of Northwest Indiana reported.

Despite being unhappy, Fowler also refused the salon’s offer to redo the nails. The nail employees called police as Fowler left the salon without paying the $30 fee. She then allegedly got in her BMW and began backing out of the parking lot.

Fowler told police she was planning to wait in her car while police were heading to the nail salon when the employees began beating on her window. She added that she slowly drove to the nearby restaurant, according to the Times of Northwest Indiana.

Surveillance video, however, showed a different scene unfolding. Police said the video showed Fowler backing out of the parking lot before the employees reached her car. One male employee was then dragged across the lot by Fowler.

Fowler told the Times of Northwest Indiana that she has hired an attorney and hopes to get her case dismissed. She called it “pending allegations.”