Texas billboard tells liberals to keep driving until they leave the state

A billboard in Texas made waves on social media Tuesday after its message was posted online.

"Liberals," the billboard reads. "Please continue on I-40 until you have left our GREAT STATE OF TEXAS."

A photo of the sign was posted to Facebook by Kyle Mccallie, of Fritch. He wrote the billboard was six miles east of Vega, a city roughly 35 miles west of Amarillo, on the eastbound side of the highway.

Mccallie's post, which was uploaded earlier Tuesday, had more than 8,000 shares as of Tuesday night.