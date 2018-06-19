New Orleans man in hospital gown spotted stealing SUV

Police in New Orleans are searching for a man who stole an SUV while wearing a hospital gown.

The suspect was caught on surveillance footage around 4:50 p.m. on Friday in the parking lot of a Discount Zone gas station, officials said in a news release.

Only identified as male, the man was spotted wearing a hospital gown and bright yellow socks approaching a vehicle parked at a gas pump and entering the driver's side.

A woman was also spotted, seemingly banging on the car door and trying to get inside the vehicle, to no avail. She then ran around to the passenger's side but the man in the hospital gown drove away.

Investigators ask that anyone with information call detectives at 504-658-6010 or CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.