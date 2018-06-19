Expand / Collapse search
CRIME

Man with gun face tattoo arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm

By Kaitlyn Schallhorn | Fox News
Michael Vines was arrested after he allegedly tossed a loaded gun away from a car accident he was involved with. The Greenville Police Department said he is federally prohibited from possessing a gun.

Michael Vines has his alleged crime written all over his forehead.

After he was involved in a car accident, Vines allegedly tossed a loaded .38-caliber revolver into the grass, according to the Greenville Police Department. However, according to police, Vines is federally prohibited from possessing a gun.

Aside from his inability to possess a firearm, Vines has a particularly distinctive feature that made this case stand out a little more: he has a large tattoo of a gun across his forehead.

Firefighters on the scene of the crash witnessed Vines allegedly tossing the gun away and alerted police.

Vines was charged with driving with a suspended license, driving too fast for conditions and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to Greenville police.

“The real weapon was placed in property and evidence,” the Greenville police said.

The car accident occurred just southwest of downtown Greenville, South Carolina.

Kaitlyn Schallhorn is a Reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter @K_Schallhorn.