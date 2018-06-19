Man who tried to seduce teen boy with Sprite and chicken Alfredo is sentenced

An Ohio man who police say tried to lure an underage boy with Sprite and a popular chicken dish was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty.

Albert Maruna, now 23, will serve seven days in the Mahoning County jail, WFMJ reported. He was arrested in December after the 15-year-old boy he planned to meet turned out to be an undercover cop.

Maruna will also spend 120 days on house arrest after his week in jail, and will be on probation for three years. He must also register as a Tier 1 sex offender, according to the news station.

Maruna had traveled to Austintown after meeting who he thought was the teenager on a dating app. The police officer told the then-22-year-old he was 15, to which Maruna reportedly replied he didn't believe in age.

Police, according to WKBN, said Maruna began to develop feelings for the teen and reportedly told the undercover officer, "You are my one and only" and said he wanted to be his husband one day.

Investigators said Maruna sent naked photos of himself to the teen, and ahead of their meet-up agreed to bring lubricant, a chicken Alfredo dish and Sprite. He reportedly requested the teen wear a jock strap during the time they had planned together.

When Maruna, who reportedly admitted to police he hoped to have sex with the teenage boy, was arrested, police discovered he was carrying an iPhone, a MacBook and three zip drives — in addition to “a bottle of Astroglide lubrication, Vaseline lotion, two bottles of Sprite, and chicken alfredo in a Tupperware container.”