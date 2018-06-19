Cops hunt 'hotel rapist' linked to six sex assaults in DC area

Officials are working to identify a suspect they are calling the "D.C.-area Hotel Rapist," believed to be responsible for violently raping at least six women in the Washington D.C. area over a seven-year span.

Investigators say between Aug. 22, 1998, and Feb. 6, 2006, a serial rapist violently assaulted six to nine women -- most of them hotel housekeepers -- in Washington D.C., Maryland and Virginia. They say six of the attacks have been definitively linked to one person by DNA samples.

According to officials, the assailant would enter hotel rooms inconspicuously and rape housekeepers as they cleaned rooms. They say the suspect used a box cutter, a necktie or a cord to threaten and harm his victims in several of the reported incidents.

One case took place on Dec. 1, 2002, in a hotel room at the Hilton on Colesville Road in Silver Spring, Md., where officials say they found a box cutter with the name "Debbie" written on it that was used by the suspect in his attack.

Then, in their investigation of a sexual assault on May 11, 2003 at the Renaissance Hotel in Northwest D.C., police say they obtained a ring that belonged to the suspect.

Police say they also were able to obtain DNA linked to the suspect from sexual assaults on May 23, 2003 at the Jefferson Hotel in Northwest D.C.; June 6, 2003 at the Holiday Inn Hotel in Arlington, Va.; and June 9, 2003, at the Courtyard by Marriot Hotel in Greenbelt, Md.

The suspect was described by authorities as an African-American male, between 5 feet-7 inches and 5-feet-10-inches tall with a medium to stocky build, brown eyes, black hair, and a medium to dark complexion.

At the time of the assaults, he was believed to be in his 20s to 30s, but now officials said they believe he would be in his late 30s to late 40s.

In a new indictment from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, officials were able to obtain the DNA profile of the unknown suspect on charges stemming from the two attacks that took place in the District.

This is the first time that the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia has ever indicted a John Doe DNA profile.

Investigators say they also identified several instances of suspicious activity or assaults at area hotels. Three of the possibly related instances occurred in hotel rooms, including one in Arlington in 1998, one in Takoma Park in 2005 and one in Alexandria in 2006, according to police.

The FBI and the police departments of D.C., Montgomery County (Md.), Prince George’s County (Md.), Greenbelt (Md.) and Arlington County (Va.) are offering a combined reward of up to $45,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

