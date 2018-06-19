American flag painter offers to paint wall of American Legion building with flag bench

An American Legion post in New York City that recently made headlines after the city's Department of Transportation ordered them to remove a patriotic-themed bench is taking their U.S. pride one step further.

The American Legion Sixth Memorial Post 1833 is raising $25,000 to have an American flag mural painted on the outside of its brick building in Park Slope, Brooklyn. The hall started their fundraising campaign after famed artist Scott LoBaido — known for his patriotic artwork — offered to paint the wall.

"Scott reached out to us," a contractor and a commander of the Sons of the American Legion at the post named Joe, told Fox News on Tuesday. Joe built the American flag bench that was constructed around the base of a tree in front of the building.

VETERANS ORGANIZATION CAN KEEP AMERICAN FLAG BENCH FOLLOWING NYC REMOVAL ORDER

LoBaido, according to Joe, asked that the building be prepped before he paints it, but volunteered to do so free of charge.

The artist is known for his patriotic tributes to America and its veterans, often painting the nation's stars and stripes on buildings throughout the U.S.

LoBaido embarked on a 50-state tour in 2015 in which he painted the same flag mural that he plans to paint at Post 1833 on American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and other buildings throughout the U.S.

When the Staten Island-based artist appeared on "Fox & Friends" in July 2015 and painted his signature artwork in three minutes, he said his purpose for painting American flag murals stems from "[the heart], passion."

"This is the greatest place on the face of the earth, and who do we owe this great gratitude for this great freedom? The men and women of the armed forces," LoBaido said. "Our veterans."

The American Legion in Park Slope is looking to raise $25,000 that will cover the cost of prepping the building, replacing air conditioning units, repairing a section of the exterior that Joe says was burned in a neighboring fire and ultimately painting the flag mural.

The GoFundMe page, created Monday, had raised $750 of its goal by Tuesday evening.