Border security

5 charged in 'smuggling scheme' after fatal crash in Texas

Associated Press
12 immigrants ejected from car after high speed crash on Texas highway, Jeff Paul has more.

Authorities say five people have been charged in a "smuggling scheme" following the fatal crash of an SUV that was fleeing Border Patrol agents and sheriff's deputies in South Texas.

Federal prosecutors announced the charges Tuesday in connection to the Sunday crash that killed at least five people .

Investigators say the vehicle was carrying 14 people and traveling more than 100 mph when it lost control and overturned on Texas Highway 85 near Big Wells. Most of the occupants were ejected.

The Border Patrol has said two other vehicles had been traveling alongside the SUV earlier in the day. The agency says an agent suspected the vehicles were conducting a "smuggling event."

Prosecutors said Tuesday that nearly two dozen immigrants were involved in the smuggling scheme.