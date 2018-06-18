Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME

Sisters arrested after stabbing each other in 'mutual combat,' police say

By Joel Langstein | Fox News
Two sisters are in custody after stabbing each other in a melee in Madison, Wisconsin.

Two sisters are in custody after stabbing each other in a melee in Madison, Wisconsin.  (Dane County Department of Public Works)

Two Wisconsin sisters are in jail after stabbing each other in a fight in front of five children on Sunday, according to police.

Police arrived at the sisters’ home in Madison around 12 p.m. on Sunday after one of the siblings called saying she was wounded. Madison Police said in an incident report that both sisters suffered arm injuries during the incident.

The sisters were “uncooperative” with officers, according to the Madison Police Department. Detectives added that the sisters, 23 and 24, will be charged with domestic reckless endangering safety.

Both siblings “engaged in mutual combat” and sustained non-life threatening injuries, police said

POLICE: STABBING BEGAN WITH HOT SAUCE SQUIRTING INCIDENT

A third suspect, a 30-year-old male, who allegedly caused the fight, is at large.

The children who witnessed the altercation have not been identified, but city officials said the children are in contact with child protective services.