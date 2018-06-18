Pennsylvania graduate has perfect attendance, from pre-K to 12th grade

A high school student in Pennsylvania is graduating with a special honor, after never missing a day of school from Pre-K to 12th grade.

Kevin Davis, a recent graduate of Mastery Charter’s Pickett Campus in Philadelphia, was the first student in school history to attend 2,340 straight days of class.

“I see my parents go to work every day when they don’t feel good or when they’re in pain so I figured: 'why don’t I do the same and go to school?” Davis was quoted as saying.

Faculty and staff said Davis’ feat is impressive.

“This young man has never missed a day of school. And I’m not just talking about high school, from Pre-K to 12th grade,” Principle Margaux Munnelly said at the school’s graduation.

Last football season, he dislocated his shoulder and went to the hospital but was in class the next morning, according to FOX 29 Philadelphia.

Davis’ success is also driven by the memory of his grandmother, Oma. He wants to attend culinary school and then open a restaurant called ‘Oma Goodness’ in honor of Oma, who passed away in 2010.

Teachers at Mastery Charter, inspired by Davis’ humble nature, organized a GoFundMe page to help him meet his goal of $25,000 so he can attend a culinary program.

“I’m excited and I appreciate everyone that did donate and help me, I appreciate that and their money isn’t gonna be wasted,” Davis said.