FOX NEWS FIRST: IG report, Clinton email to be focus of Senate hearing; Trump fumes over FBI's 'sick loser'

The Hillary Clinton email probe takes center stage Monday when the FBI’s top man and the Justice Department’s inspector general testify on Capitol Hill

President Trump fires off scathing tweets, ripping the FBI official who was pulled from Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team over anti-Trump texts

Media 'misreporting' on family separations at the U.S.-Mexico border prompts Homeland Security boss Kirstjen Nielsen to set the record straight on Trump immigration policy

Anti-Trump comedian Kathy Griffin lashes out at Melania Trump in an expletive-laced tirade after the first lady weighed in on immigration reform

An earthquake in Osaka, Japan, kills at least three people and injures more than 200 on Monday morning; another temblor rattles Guatemala

THE LEAD STORY – CLINTON EMAILS FACE SCRUTINY: FBI Director Christopher Wray and Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz are expected to testify Monday before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Horowitz's bombshell report on the FBI's investigation of Hillary Clinton's personal email server ... Horowitz's report, released Thursday, singled out former FBI Director James Comey for harsh criticism and referred five other bureau employees for potential disciplinary action.

Most notably, Horowitz found that anti-Trump text messages between FBI agent Peter Strzok and FBI attorney Lisa Page "potentially indicated or created the appearance that investigative decisions were impacted by bias or improper considerations." However, the report also noted the FBI's decision not to prosecute Clinton in July 2016 was not motivated by political bias against then-candidate Donald Trump.

TRUMP FUMES OVER FBI’S 'SICK LOSER’: President Trump took to Twitter on Sunday night to blast the FBI agent who was removed from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team after sending anti-Trump text messages to his mistress, calling his actions “Witch Hunt!” and “a really sick deal" ... Trump tweeted: “Why was the FBI’s sick loser, Peter Strzok, working on the totally discredited Mueller team of 13 Angry & Conflicted Democrats, when Strzok was giving Crooked Hillary a free pass yet telling his lover, lawyer Lisa Page, that ‘we’ll stop’ Trump from becoming President?” The president added, “Also remember that they all worked for Slippery James Comey and that Comey is best friends with Robert Mueller. A really sick deal, isn't it?”

Trump's tweets came after Strzok, through his lawyer, announced Sunday he's willing to testify before the House Judiciary Committee or any other congressional panel that invites him.

Giuliani demands 'full and complete' investigation of Mueller's Russia probe, says pardons are possible

MEDIA’S ‘MISREPORTING’ BLASTED: The head of the Department of Homeland Security bashed the media Sunday for their “misreporting” on the increasingly volatile immigration controversy, writing in a string of tweets: “We do not have a policy of separating families at the border. Period." ... Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen added: “This misreporting by Members, press & advocacy groups must stop. It is irresponsible and unproductive. As I have said many times before, if you are seeking asylum for your family, there is no reason to break the law and illegally cross between ports of entry.” She noted that no one is “breaking the law by seeking asylum at a port of entry.” The Trump administration, which has called it “horrible” that illegal-immigrant children are sometimes separated from their parents when their parents enter criminal proceedings, has been criticized in recent weeks for increasing the prosecutions of illegal immigrants under a “zero-tolerance” policy that critics say leads to those separations.

Nielsen's outburst came after New Jersey Democrats gained entry Sunday to an immigration detention center in their state after "arguing" with police and "literally banging on the door," one lawmaker posted on Twitter. The Father's Day spectacle was the latest in a series of similar trips by Democratic lawmakers to immigration detention centers, which are part of a broader effort to draw attention to the family members who have been separated by federal authorities while illegally crossing the border from Mexico into the United States.

'F--- YOU, MELANIE': Liberal comedian Kathy Griffin, who famously posed with a fake severed head of President Trump, took a vicious new swing at Melania Trump over immigration policies ... The first lady had weighed in earlier Sunday. “Mrs. Trump hates to see children separated from their families & hopes both sides of the aisle can finally come together to achieve successful immigration reform. She believes we need to be a country that follows all laws but also a country that governs w/heart,” her office told Fox News. Griffin then tweeted: “F--- you, Melanie. You know damn well your husband can end this immediately...you feckless complicit piece of s---.”

Alluding to a May tweet from Trump in which he misspelled his wife’s name -- as well as Samantha Bee’s vulgar slam of Ivanka Trump in May -- Griffin was referring to news of family members who have been separated by federal authorities while illegally crossing the border from Mexico into the United States.

Kathy Griffin calls out Kevin Hart for not attacking Trump

DEATH AND DESTRUCTION IN JAPAN: At least three people -- a 9-year-old girl and two men in their 80s -- were killed and more than 200 other people were hurt after a strong earthquake rattled the city of Osaka in western Japan on Monday morning, officials said ... The quake, causing scattered damage including broken glass and partial building collapses, struck around 8 a.m. about 6 miles underground with a magnitude of 6.1, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. The magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck shortly after 8 a.m. north of Osaka at a depth of about 13 kilometers (8 miles), the Japan Meteorological Agency said. The strongest shaking was north of Osaka, but the quake rattled large parts of western Japan, including Kyoto, the agency said.

Magnitude 5.6 quake hits deep below Guatemala

'DEEP STATE IS ALIVE AND WELL': "I believe in the system and I believe in justice. I dedicated more than 30 years to the criminal justice system and the assignment of blame. Tonight, I'm not angry, I'm just dumbfounded, disheartened and disappointed." – Judge Jeanine, in her "Opening Statement" on "Justice with Judge Jeanine," slamming the DOJ watchdog report on the FBI's handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation. WATCH

MIGRANT CENTERS, EXPLAINED: "Nobody's detained from leaving. They can just leave. Sometimes they do ... For a lot of the folks from rural El Salvador [or] Honduras, it's a big step up." – Mark Krikorian, executive director for the Center for Immigration Studies, on "FOX & Friends Weekend," arguing that despite the Left's claims that migrant centers are in poor condition, most shelters allow better living conditions for immigrants. WATCH

Jeremy Hunt: Tuesday is Juneteenth -- a holiday most Americans have never heard of, but need to know about.

Dr. Marc Siegel: The best way to slow Medicaid spending is to help more people escape poverty.

Franklin Graham: Millions pray for peace between the US and North Korea -- I applaud Trump for seeking.

