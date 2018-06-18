Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

The Weather Front

Extreme heat warnings, flash flooding threat across Texas, severe storms from the Midwest to the Northeast

Fox News

Good morning everyone!  Happy Monday.  We've got a lot of weather headlines to go over today.  First up: 

forecast heat

Dangerous heat continues from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast.

heat advisories

Heat advisories are widespread.  Portions of the Northeast and Great Lakes will see relief Tuesday into Wednesday.

temps ne

A few strong storms are possible across the interior Northeast and Midwest. 

severe

Flash flooding is also possible with storms from the interior Northeast back through the Great Lakes and Midwest.

forecast rain

Tropical moisture will surge toward the Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coasts over the next few days.

today

Heavy downpours and flash flooding are possible near the coast.

Be safe everyone!

JD 
 