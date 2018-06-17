Shooting reported at Walmart in Washington state

Police in Washington state are responding to reports of a shooting at a Walmart Supercenter in Tumwater.

Emergency dispatchers in Thurston County told Q13 Fox that it's likely there are injuries, but none were immediately confirmed.

Tumwater Police told the news station the suspect is dead and there is no danger to the public.

Officials said 911 reports indicated shots were fired both inside and outside of the store, according to The Olympian.

An armed citizen reportedly shot the suspect outside Walmart, where he remains and is speaking with investigators.

Kailani Bailey, a witness who was inside the Supercenter at the time of the alleged shooting, told the newspaper a tall man was shoving people out of the way and telling them to "move."

She said that moments later she heard multiple popping sounds coming from inside the store. "Then somebody yelled, 'Run, run!' and everyone took off."

"When I got outside, I heard more pop, pop, pop," she said.

Tumwater is about an hour's drive southwest of Seattle.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.