Sessions set to address nation's sheriffs in New Orleans

By KEVIN McGILL | Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS –  Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen are among the speakers slated to address a gathering of the nation's sheriffs in New Orleans.

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, who represents part of the New Orleans area, also is expected to address Monday's opening session of the National Sheriff's Association annual conference.

A release from the association says topics will include "key law enforcement issues" and immigration.