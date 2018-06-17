Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME

Florida man arrested after dumping body by side of the road, police say

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Juan Carlos Hernandez-Caseres, 37, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. Authorities say he dumped the body of Ann Farran, 41, on the side of a Miami road early Wednesday.

Juan Carlos Hernandez-Caseres, 37, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. Authorities say he dumped the body of Ann Farran, 41, on the side of a Miami road early Wednesday.  (Miami-Dade Corrections)

A Florida man was arrested early Saturday morning in the murder of a woman whose body was left on the side of a road, authorities said. 

Miami Police arrested Juan Carlos Hernandez-Caseres, 37, three days after paramedics found the body of Ann Farran, 41, The Miami Herald reported

Hernandez-Cortes allegedly told police he had picked up Farran for sex. According to an arrest report, the two began arguing during sex. Hernandez-Cortes allegedly knocked Farran unconscious. 

Surveillance footage from the purported encounter on Wednesday shows a man getting out of a black car, pulling out an unresponsive body from the passenger side and leaving it on the sidewalk, before the man gets back in his car and drives away.

Farran was found dead after 6:30 a.m. The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner's Office ruled the death appeared to be homicide by strangulation. 

Hernandez-Cortes was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. He remained Saturday in Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond and under an immigration hold, The Herald reported. 

 

 

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.