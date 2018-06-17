Carjacking suspect dead, two injured at Walmart in Washington state

A carjacking suspect was killed and at least two other people were injured Sunday after a pair of carjacking attempts and a vehicle chase in Washington state that eventually led to a Walmart parking lot, according to police.

The still-unidentified suspect was fatally shot by an intervening civilian, Seattle's Q13 Fox reported.

The driver of a car that the suspect attempted to carjack also was shot, and a 16-year-old girl at another location suffered unspecified injuries, the Seattle Times reported.

The injured driver was airlifted to a hospital in Seattle and was in critical condition, the Times reported.

Police said the incident began when officers responded to a report of an erractic driver in Tumwater, about 30 miles southwest of Tacoma, the Times reported.

While police were en route, a carjacking was reportedly taking place at a nearby intersection, the newspaper reported, adding that the teenager was injured at that location.

Police followed the stolen vehicle to the parking lot of a Walmart Supercenter store, where the carjacking suspect exited the vehicle and tried to carjack a second vehicle, according to the Times.

That's when the civilian intervened and shot the suspect, the Times reported.

The civilian was the owner of the car being carjacked, the Olympian reported, adding that he was being interviewed by police afterward.

Walmart customers reported hearing gunshots, but their accounts varied on whether the sounds came from inside or outside the store.

Kailani Bailey, a witness who was inside the Supercenter at the time, told the newspaper a tall man entered the store and was shoving people out of the way and telling them to "move."

She said that moments later she heard multiple popping sounds coming from inside the store. "Then somebody yelled, 'Run, run!' and everyone took off."

"When I got outside, I heard more pop, pop, pop," she said.

She said she later saw the tall man outside the store, trying to get into a series of parked cars.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.