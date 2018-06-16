Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME

Video shows woman flying into fit of rage at Michigan gym

By Robert Gearty | Fox News
close
Warning: Graphic language. Raw video: Woman damages equipment at a Planet Fitness in Michigan. Video

Woman's rampage at Michigan Planet Fitness caught on video

Warning: Graphic language. Raw video: Woman damages equipment at a Planet Fitness in Michigan.

A 20-year-old woman has been arrested after a vigorous workout at a Michigan gym that included flinging a computer monitor, tossing a phone and throwing punches.

The woman's fit of rage at a Plant Fitness in Grand Rapids on Tuesday was caught on cellphone video, Fox 17 Grand Rapids reported.

The video shows the woman confronting a man working behind the front desk.

She is seen lunging at him as he backpedals to avoid her blows. At one point she is heard yelling, "I'll come back, and I'll kill you!"

Grand Rapids police charged her with malicious destruction of property, a misdemeanor.

Click for more from Fox 17 Grand Rapids.

 