Sheriff: Suspect in Idaho triple killing is probably dead

The only suspect in the killing of two women and a 14-year-old girl last year in Idaho will likely never be brought to justice because he's probably dead, a sheriff said.

Mike Bullinger, 60, likely killed himself, died from exposure to the elements or was killed by an animal attack in a remote area of Wyoming, Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue said.

"I think the case is solved," Donahue told KBOI-TV. "One hundred percent solved, with the forensic evidence we have, and the facts of the case, we have solved the crime."

However, the case remains open and Bullinger's death could only be proven if his remains are found and identified through DNA.

The bodies of 56-year-old Cheryl Baker, who was Bullinger's wife, 48-year-old Nadja Medley and her 14-year-old daughter Peyton were found a year ago in a shed in Caldwell. They had been shot.

A Ford Focus that authorities said was connected to Bullinger was later found at a remote campsite in Wyoming in Bridger-Teton National Forest.

Bullinger has taught survival training, but Donahue said he doubts Bullinger could have survived the winter in the remote area.

Authorities have not released autopsy results or disclosed what they found in Bullinger's car or whether they found a weapon.

