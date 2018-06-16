Pair damaged Vietnam War memorial in New Mexico, police say

Police in New Mexico announced charges Friday against two suspects who allegedly damaged a Vietnam War memorial in mid-May.

Marvin Reyes, 18, and an unidentified 16-year-old male each face one count of criminal damage to property following an incident last month that caused more than $5,000 in damage, Las Cruces police said in a news release.

FISHERMAN HOOKS UNEXPLODED VIETNAM WAR DEVICE IN MASSACHUSETTS POND

On May 16 at around 10 p.m., police said, a report came in about young individuals “damaging the Vietnam War Memorial at Veterans Park.”

When authorities went to the location, they discovered that parts of a Huey helicopter, which is lofted over the park, had been vandalized.

The damage “included a cracked windshield, a shattered downward vision window and a broken search light,” the release said.

WWII PILOT MISSING SINCE 1944 LAID TO REST AT ARLINGTON

Multiple tips led authorities to the two suspects, "who both acknowledged their involvement,” police said.

“Reyes indicated they both threw rocks at the helicopter before running into an undeveloped property nearby as police arrived on scene,” police said.