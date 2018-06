Kansas sheriff's deputies shot near courthouse, 1 dead, 1 in critical condition

One Kansas sheriff deputy was killed and another was in critical condition after a shooting near a courthouse in Kansas City on Friday.

The incident occurred while the two Wyandotte County Sheriff’s deputies were both "overcome by an inmate being transferred from jail to the courthouse" on Friday morning, police said. The deputy who was killed was not named. Officials said the other officer who was shot and in critical condition is a female.

He said no other suspects were being sought in the shooting. Details of what led to the shooting were not immediately available.

The Kansas Capitol Police tweeted their prayers to deputies who were shot.

“Sending prayers to the officers, families and Wyandotte SO,” the office said.

The St. Louis Drug Enforcement Administration’s office also tweeted their thoughts and prayers to the deputies and their families.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with these deputies and their families, and to all of our brothers and sisters with the Wyandotte County [KS] Sheriff’s Office,” the DEA’s office tweeted.

FOX4 reported that this was the fourth officer-related shooting in the past three years in Kansas City.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.