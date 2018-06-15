Mexican man deported three times sentenced to eight years in federal prison

A judge has handed down an eight-year prison sentence to an illegal immigrant who has been deported three times and arrested on numerous occasions in three states, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports.

Mexican national Victor Santos-Ochoa, 45, had pleaded guilty to entering the country illegally a fourth time. He was facing a prison term of 37 to 46 months under federal sentencing guidelines.

“Quite frankly, you are the type of individual U.S. immigration policy is intended to keep out of the United States,” Virginia Federal Court Judge Henry Hudson told Santos-Ochoa at the sentencing hearing Thursday, the paper reported.

Hudson told Santos-Ochoa’s attorney Nia Vidal that of the 200 immigration cases he has handled as a federal judge, “I believe this is the worst."

MAN PRAISED FOR DELIVERING PIZZA TO DOZENS OF ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS

Hudson had said he was considering departing from the sentencing guidelines given Santos-Ochoa's criminal record, according to court papers.

The Times-Dispatch quoted prosecutors as saying that between 1992 and 2007, Santos-Ochoa was convicted of 18 misdemeanors in California, Georgia and Virginia and spent eight of those 25 years in state and federal prisons.

Court records show he was deported in 2009 following a Virginia conviction the previous year for malicious wounding, a felony.

In 2010, Santos-Ochoa was deported a second time after being caught entering the U.S. illegally in Arizona and sentenced to nearly five years in prison.

He was deported a third time in 2016 after being convicted of marijuana possession in Virginia, the Times-Dispatch reported.

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT MAKING PIZZA DELIVERY AT NEW YORK'S FORT HAMILTON ARRESTED BY ICE

The paper said that Santos-Ochoa was arrested again in Virginia in September on an assault charge involving a family member—a 5-year-old child—and on another drug charge.

He will be deported a fourth time at the end of the eight-year sentence.

“Needless to say, do not return to the United States without

proper authorization, sir,” Hudson told Santos-Ochoa, according to the paper.