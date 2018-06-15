Marine apparently shoots himself by accident at Washington guard post

A Marine apparently shot himself by accident Friday inside a guard post at the Marine Corps barracks in Washington, D.C., officials say.

One official with the Marines told Fox News that “early indications are this was a negligent discharge.”

Another said the Marine suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen, while Marine Corps spokeswoman Capt. Colleen McFadden described the wound as "self-inflicted."

The Marine is now in “stable condition with a non-life threatening injury,” she added.

The shooting happened at the Marine Corps Barracks and Commandant's House around 8 a.m. and is “currently under investigation,” the Marine Corps said in a statement.

Fox News’ Lucas Tomlinson contributed to this report.