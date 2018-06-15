Man barricades himself in armored truck near Hoover Dam with notes for 'Mr. President,' reports say

The Nevada Highway Patrol responded to reports Friday that a man barricaded himself inside an armored vehicle near the Hoover Dam and U.S. Highway 93 southbound.

According to the NHP, the unidentified man was possibly armed and had blocked off all traffic lanes around noon local time, KVVU reported.

Pictures emerged of notes taped to the window of the vehicle saying, “Mr. President release the report,” KLAS reported. It was unclear what the notes may have meant.

NHP was first on the scene. Other agencies including Arizona Highway Patrol, Boulder City Police and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police also were on site.

