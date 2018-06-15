Man allegedly rode horse while drunk at parade; 8-year-old boy trampled

An 8-year-old boy was injured at a popular California parade by a runaway dancing horse that managed to throw off its rider -- who was charged with riding while intoxicated.

Video showed the horse bucking off the rider, identified as Armando Ruiz, and galloping right into a crowd at the Colusa County Fair parade June 8, Fox 40 Sacramento reported.

“It was pretty chaotic for a few minutes there,” Colusa Police Sgt. Elden Tamez told the station.

The boy was treated for a broken leg. Parade-goers grabbed the horse.

Ruiz was arrested on a felony charge of driving under the influence, according to the station.

“In California the same laws apply when riding horse as driving cars,” the Colusa Police Department said in a Facebook post Thursday.

Tamez told Fox 40 the charge was rare.

"I’ve been here 20 years and this is my first time charging somebody for this," he said.

The signature dancing horses are a staple at the Colusa County Fair and were putting on a show again when the incident unfolded, the station reported.