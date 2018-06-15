Florida driver chugged can of Busch during DUI stop, cops say

A Florida man pulled over by police on Thursday on suspicion of drunk driving continued to drink even after being stopped by a sheriff’s deputy, police said on Friday.

Daryl Royal Riedel, 48, allegedly raised a can of Busch beer and chugged the suds after being pulled over.

Minutes earlier he had sped off after being pulled over for the first time, allegedly leading police on a two-mile car chase, officials told the Miami Herald. He reportedly was pulled over the first time due to a suspended license, officials said, after officers spotted him in a Toyota Tundra.

He reportedly told investigators that he first drove away from police because he was scared.

Riedel, previously convicted thrice for DUI between 2003 and 2010 (a fourth from last year is still pending), faces numerous charges. Currently in jail without bond and without a lawyer on record, the man is facing charges including felony DUI, fleeing from a deputy, driving with a suspended license and failure to submit a breath test.

Asked why he drove with a suspended license, Riedel, who reportedly refused a breath test, said, “because I still have to work.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.