Document: Door to Vegas hotel room where 2 died was faulty

Court documents say a 31-year-old man accused of robbing and killing two Vietnamese tourists at a Las Vegas Strip hotel may have been able to push open their room door because the lock was broken.

A filing in the arrest of Julius Trotter describes a method in which would-be thieves walk hotel hallways checking room doors to see if they'll push open.

The document says that after the Sang Boi Nghia and Khuong Le Ba Nguyen were found stabbed to death June 1, Circus Circus employees determined the door latch to their room didn't work properly.

Trotter remained jailed Friday in San Bernardino County, California, following his arrest June 7.

The document also names him as the suspect in a May 16 beating and robbery of an 81-year-old woman at a downtown Las Vegas hotel.