Dancing FBI agent wants to meet man he allegedly shot, attorney says

An FBI agent who accidentally fired his gun, striking another patron in the leg, while dancing at a Denver bar wants to meet with the injured man and is praying for his recovery, the agent’s attorney said this week.

Agent Chase Bishop was in court Wednesday, out of custody after turning himself in earlier this week on a second-degree assault charge. Bishop posted bond to gain his release, according to jail records.

Bishop’s attorney, David Goddard, called the shooting, which happened while Bishop was off-duty, “an incredibly tragic event,” adding that Bishop and his family were praying that the injured man makes a “full and speedy recovery.”

The agent hopes that he and the injured man can sit down privately “when appropriate,” the lawyer said.

“While members of the local and national media have repeatedly expressed interest in speaking to Mr. Bishop, out of respect for the Denver Police Department and their investigation, we will refrain from further comment until the investigation into this incident is complete,” Goddard said.

Bishop was at the Mile High Spirits Distillery and Tasting Bar on June 2 when he broke out a dance routine. A woman recorded the incident that showed Bishop dancing and doing a back flip. His gun then fell out of his waistband and on the floor. Police said the gun accidentally discharged.

The wounded man’s injury was described as serious but not life-threatening. He was treated and released from a hospital.

Bishop will be allowed to travel because he lives and works in Washington, D.C. Prosecutors didn’t object and a Denver County judge allowed it.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.