Colorado shooting that killed boy, wounded 3, due to act of road rage: police

A man was accused of opening fire on four people outside a suburban Denver dental office Thursday, killing a boy and wounding his mother and brother, in what police Friday called an act of road rage.

Jeremy Webster, 23, was booked into the Adams County jail and faces charges of first-degree murder, first-degree assault and attempt to commit a felony. He is due in court Monday morning.

Police in the city of Westminster said Webster did not know or have any connection to the victims. They have not provided more detail about what led to the shooting in the parking lot of a business complex about 14 miles northwest of Denver. Another man was also shot but was expected to survive, police said. The victims were not named.

Webster fled the scene following the incident until police intercepted his vehicle about three hours later, KDVR reported.

Police did not immediately elaborate on how the incident became an act of road rage.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.