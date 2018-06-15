Chubbs the 29-pound cat is too big for shelter kennel

The Pasadena Humane Society is trying to find out who owns a massive, 29-pound cat, which officials say is so big it can't fit comfortably in a kennel.

Several people in California have come forward claiming to be the owner of Chubbs, a 10 year-old Himalayan mix, so the Humane Society has decided “to delay his adoption” in order to investigate.

Clubbs was found Thursday lumbering down busy Altadena Street. He was brought in to the Pasadena Human Society and SPCA for care.

A post on Facebook revealed that Chubbs “suffered from deep, painful mats along his back” and it took staff hours to alleviate the pain.

The Humane Society said that the cat has to stay in the staff office so no kennels really fit.

“He has a sweet disposition, but his heavy load makes it uncomfortable to move around freely,” the organization wrote in a Facebook post.

Chubbs had no ID tag or microchip.

“While he is in good health considering his weight, we would also like to continue to monitor him for a short while to ensure he is moving in the right direction,” workers said.

If the owner cannot be identified, Chubbs will go up for adoption, the Human Society added.