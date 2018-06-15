5 injured in shooting at California funeral home: report
At least five people were injured Thursday in a shooting at a funeral home in the San Francisco Bay Area, according to a local report.
The gunfire took place at the Chapel of the Chimes in Hayward, according to ABC 7.
The victims were rushed to a nearby hospital. Details about their condition was not immediately available, the station reported.
Police were still searching for the suspect. No further details have been released.
A Twitter user said his family was attending another service at a different chapel at the same location when the “other chapel got shot up.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.