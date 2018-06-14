Expand / Collapse search
Woman arrested for stealing $10G in lottery tickets, police say

By Joel Langstein | Fox News
Latricia Hawkins, 46, allegedly stole lottery tickets

Latricia Hawkins, 46, allegedly stole lottery tickets.  (Fox 5 New York)

New York police have arrested a Walmart employee after she was caught allegedly taking home more than $10,000 in lottery tickets that she printed herself without paying.

Investigators say corporate officials alerted their Hempstead location in Long Island after discovering a disparity in New York State lottery ticket sales between January and March of this year, Fox 5 NY reports.

Hawkins, 46, was charged with grand larceny and arraigned in Hempstead on Wednesday.

It is not immediately clear if the tickets Hawkins had printed were winners.