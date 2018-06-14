Wisconsin woman accused of trying to help Islamic State

A Wisconsin woman is accused of trying to plan terrorist attacks with hacked social media accounts used to show self-proclaimed members of the Islamic State how to make explosives and poisons.

An FBI agent says in a criminal complaint released Wednesday that Waheba Issa Dais also tried to recruit people to carry out attacks for the Islamic State. Authorities say they tracked Dais' activities to her computer in suburban Milwaukee. The 45-year-old mother of two faces charges of trying to help a foreign terrorist organization.

Dais' public defender, John Campion, didn't immediately respond to phone and email messages. Dais has a bond hearing Friday.

Authorities say Dais was born in Jerusalem and was married to a U.S. citizen when she arrived in Chicago in 1992. They divorced in 2003.