Suspect linked to shooting of Denver cop has died, police say

A suspect linked to Wednesday night’s shooting of a Denver police officer has died, Denver police said Thursday.

The still-unidentified suspect was taken to a hospital after an exchange of gunfire with police near the Colorado state Capitol.

The police officer, who also has not been identified, was shot in a leg and was treated and released from a hospital Wednesday night, Denver’s Fox 31 reported.

Two bystanders suffered “minor injuries,” but details were not available, the station reported.

According to police, the officer involved was on routine bicycle patrol when flagged down about a robbery at a nearby 7-Eleven store just before 8 p.m.

The officer saw the suspect and began to approach him when gunfire was exchanged.

It’s not clear who fired first, but witnesses described a chaotic scene.

“We were scared to hear all those shots,” witness Ladel Mack told the Denver Post.