Minnesota teenager gets her head stuck in tailpipe during music festival

A Minnesota teenager tested the rules of Darwinism on Friday when she ended up getting her head stuck in a truck's oversized tailpipe at a music festival.

Firefighters had to use a power saw to free the woman from her predicament at the Winstock Music Festival in Winsted, located about 40 miles west of Minneapolis.

Video of the rescue was posted on Facebook by Billy Little, and has since been watched over 2 million times.

"How much alcohol does it take to get your head stuck in a diesel pickups exhaust tip? Who knows this girl? I have got to hear her side of the story," Little wrote.

The girl, 19-year-old Kaitlyn Strom of Litchfield, Minn., told the Hutchinson Leader newspaper the incident happened when she was hanging with her friends the first day of the festival.

“We were just all having fun and I saw this big exhaust pipe and I was like, ‘Hey, my head could probably fit in that,’" she told the paper. “So I tried it. It did fit, but it didn’t want to come back out.”

The 19-year-old told the Hutchinson Leader she was stuck for about 45 minutes until firefighters were able to cut the pipe and free her head.

RACCOON CAPTURED AFTER MAKING DARING CLIMB UP MINNESOTA BUILDING

“(I was) kind of confused because I didn’t know what was going on, because I couldn’t see around me,” Strom said, “But I trusted everyone who was around that I knew to get me out safely.”

She later posted a picture to Facebook holding the cut pipe, writing "Yeah I'm the tail pipe girl, whatchu know about it?"

The McLeod County Sheriff's Office told KARE-TV that Strom was cited for underage drinking and escorted out of the music festival.

Strom said while she's received a lot of criticism from people on line, she’s also learned a valuable lesson.

“To not stick my head in a tailpipe,” she told the Hutchinson Leader.