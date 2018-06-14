Florida man posted threat to shoot up Disney in Facebook group, police say

A Florida man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly posted in Facebook group saying “5 likes and I’ll go shoot up Disney and hang myself,” police said.

Derek Eitel, 23, of Cocoa, admitted to deputies that he posted the threat into the group while he was at work, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the Facebook group has more than 800 members in it and they were all able to view Eitel’s alleged threat, according to ABC Action News. Two of the members reported the threat to police, according to Click Orlando.

Authorities didn’t release the name of the group.

Eitel was charged with making written threats to kill or do bodily harm. He was being held at the Brevard County Jail on a $100,000 bond.