Denver police officer released from hospital after being shot in leg, suspect in grave condition

A Denver police officer who was shot in a leg during a confrontation Wednesday night was treated at a hospital and later released, authorities said.

The suspect was also shot and was in grave condition, Denver police Chief Robert White said at a news conference. The suspect's identity wasn't immediately released.

The officer, who wasn’t immediately identified, was on a routine bicycle patrol when they were flagged down by someone who reported a robbery, FOX31 Denver reported.

Two bystanders were injured in the crossfire between the officer and the suspect, according to the station. It wasn’t clear how they were hurt.

The bystanders suffered minor injuries.