3 S. Carolina officers cleared in shooting of man with knife

A prosecutor says three officers were justified shooting a mentally disturbed man armed with a knife in his South Carolina backyard.

The family of 35-year-old Jermaine Massey says Greenville County deputies should have reacted less violently since Massey called 911 himself reporting he was bipolar and feared he might harm his family.

But Solicitor Walt Wilkins said at a Thursday news conference that officers feared for their safety when Massey lunged at one of them with the knife on March 19. He showed body camera footage of Massey not reacting to Taser shocks.

Wilkins says three officers fired 11 shots total.

Interim Sheriff Johnny Mack Brown says he is working to get training on dealing with people having a mental health crisis to as many deputes as possible after the shooting.