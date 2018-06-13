Witnesses disguised by makeup take stand at Mafia boss trial

Two U.S. Marshals Service officials wearing makeup to disguise their identities have testified in the case of a former New England Mafia boss accused of killing a nightclub owner in 1993.

The officials took the stand using pseudonyms and disguises Wednesday to describe how Francis "Cadillac Frank" Salemme left the area where he had been living in the Witness Security Program and was later arrested after the remains of Steven DiSarro were found in 2016.

One of the officials wore a dark wig and bushy beard and what appeared to be a fake nose. The other had long red hair in a ponytail and a long, thin red beard.

Prosecutors say Salemme had DiSarro killed because he feared DiSarro would cooperate with authorities. Salemme denies any involvement in the killing.