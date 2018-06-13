US Army by the numbers

The U.S. Army will celebrate its 243rd birthday on June 14, the same day as Flag Day. Here are some important figures and dates for the military branch as of March.

1775: The year the Second Continental Congress established a Continental Army.

"George Washington was unanimously elected Commander-In-Chief of the fledgling Army, and he would lead the colonies to victory and independence," the Army says online.

468,579: The total number of "active duty military personnel" in the Army, according to the Defense Manpower Defense Center (DMDC). Of these, there are ten generals, fifty lieutenant generals, 121 major generals, and 133 brigadier generals.

336,619: The size of the Army National Guard.

190,350: The number of soldiers in the Army Reserve.

69,872: The amount of active duty women (commissioned officers, enlisted ranks and cadets) in the Army.

June 14, 1956: The date the U.S. Army flag “was dedicated and unfurled to the general public,” the Army says on its website.

November 11, 1956: The date “The Army Goes Rolling Along” was made the Army's official song.

7: The number of core Army values. They are loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity, and personal courage.

1: The Secretary of the Army, Dr. Mark T. Esper.