New Jersey police release bodycam footage of Lenny Dykstra's arrest

New Jersey police released bodycam footage on Tuesday of the moment officers arrested former Major League Baseball star Lenny Dykstra, who claimed an Uber driver kidnapped him.

Dykstra told reporters at a news conference last week that the driver of the vehicle threatened him after he asked to change the trip’s destination. He said the driver of locked the doors and drove fast enough to prevent Dykstra from leaving the vehicle. Dykstra said he called 911.

“I was literally in fear of my life,” Dykstra said.

The former all-star’s account of what happened directly conflicts with what Linden police have said. Officers said the driver told them Dykstra held a gun to his head, though no weapon was found at the scene.

My Central Jersey reported that Dykstra put his hand in a bag and pretended to have a gun.

“Dykstra then placed a black pill bag with an object [the driver] believed to be a gun to his head and stated, 'Take me to Staten Island or I'll blow your f---ing head off,” My Central Jersey reported, citing police reports.

The longtime ballplayer was charged with making terroristic threats in the third degree and various drug offenses. Dykstra was released on a summons pending a court appearance in July, police said.

The athlete has, in recent years, had plenty of turbulence in his life. He was jailed in 2011 after being charged with vehicle theft and drug possession.

He declared bankruptcy in 2009 and was forced to auction his 1986 World Series ring in order to raise funds, The New York Times reported at the time.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj and the Associated Press contributed to this report.