Man slain, 2 children wounded in Detroit shooting

Two children have been wounded and a man shot to death outside a home on Detroit's east side.

Police say two men ran toward the man about 7:40 a.m. Wednesday and fired multiple shots as he stood at the driver's door of a vehicle. The children were inside the vehicle.

A 10-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder and a 14-year-old boy was hit in the face with bullet fragments. A 12-year-old boy in the vehicle was not wounded. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Commander Eric Decker says the children's mother ran from the house and drove them to a hospital.

He says about a dozen shots were fired from a high-powered handgun or rifle. No arrests have been made.